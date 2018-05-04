Home Entertainment English

YouTube orders new originals from Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith 

Published: 04th May 2018 09:06 PM

Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Youtube has announced a new original show by Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

The "Baywatch" star will host the series "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing", from Sundog Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new show will chronicle her journey as she meets inspirational people and asks their advice on how to change the world.

The Google-owned company made the announcement at its BrandCast event in New York City.

Youtube also announced that "Bright" star Will Smith has agreed to bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon on his 50th birthday on September 25.

The event, titled "Will Smith: The Jump Off", will be broadcast live.

Another new show, called "Best Shot" is backed by the NBA and famous basketball player LeBron James.

It follows the New York Central High's Blue Devil basketball team.

The company has also renewed its existing shows including Demi Lovato's "Simply Complicate" and Kevin Hart's "What the Fit".

