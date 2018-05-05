Singer ​Trey Songz won't be charged in domestic violence case

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer and rapper Trey Songz will not face charges in his domestic violence case by a woman named Andrea Buera.

The Los Angeles City Attorney has rejected the case, citing insufficient evidence, reports tmz.com.

The news comes less than a month after the Los Angeles District Attorney insisted Songz would not face a felony criminal charge for allegedly hitting Buera.

She claimed the singer-rapper assaulted her at a party in February and accused him of beating her so badly she suffered a concussion.

His lawyer, Shawn Holley, gave numerous witness statements to police officials that contradicted Buera's story.