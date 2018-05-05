Home Entertainment English

Singer ​Trey Songz won't be charged in domestic violence case

The news comes less than a month after the Los Angeles District Attorney insisted Songz would not face a felony criminal charge for allegedly hitting Buera.

Published: 05th May 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Trey Songz performing at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. (AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer and rapper Trey Songz will not face charges in his domestic violence case by a woman named Andrea Buera.

The Los Angeles City Attorney has rejected the case, citing insufficient evidence, reports tmz.com.

The news comes less than a month after the Los Angeles District Attorney insisted Songz would not face a felony criminal charge for allegedly hitting Buera.

She claimed the singer-rapper assaulted her at a party in February and accused him of beating her so badly she suffered a concussion.

His lawyer, Shawn Holley, gave numerous witness statements to police officials that contradicted Buera's story.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trey Songz

Comments

More from this section

Padma Lakshmi poses for naked bathtub photoshoot

photo | PTI

Was bullied as a child because of Apu on 'The Simpsons', says Priyanka Chopra

Shoojit Sircar's creative instincts phenomenal, says Amitabh Bachchan

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats