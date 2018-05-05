Home Entertainment English

Was bullied as a child because of Apu on 'The Simpsons', says Priyanka Chopra

'The Simpsons' had come under intense scrutiny after Hari Kondabolu's documentary "The Problem with Apu" highlighted the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants in Hollywood.

Published: 05th May 2018 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to react on the controversial character Apu from "The Simpsons", saying it "was the bane of my life" during her high school days in the US.

"The Simpsons" came under intense scrutiny after Hari Kondabolu's documentary "The Problem with Apu" highlighted the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants in Hollywood.

"He was the bane of my life growing up.

I was always asked when I was in high school  like at 14, 15  why I didn't speak like that or did I find gold in my rivers? Did we go to school on elephants.

I always had questions like that," the 35-year-old actor said on talk show "The View".

"A lot of people are talking about, 'Oh, the show was so successful for 30 years; why are we suddenly waking up and being offended by a character that everyone loved?' People say that 'The Simpsons' makes fun of every race".

ALSO READ | 'The Problem With Apu' to air again after 'The Simpson' controversy

While she agreed that's true, she argued that Apu long served as the only Indian representation on American TV, and that much has changed since the show premiered in 1989.

"What happened from that time to now, the population of Indian-Americans in America has tripled since that time.

So the voice is louder, representation and the demand for representation for people of colour is louder.

There is the internet and the media where people can have a conversation," Priyanka said.

The "Quantico" actor added that the fact the show is "super successful gives it more responsibility".

ALSO READ | Perfectly willing to step aside: Hank Azaria on Apu role after controversy 

The longest-running American animated sitcom, "The Simpsons" had recently addressed the criticism over Apu's characterisation in the episode "No Good Read Goes Unpunished".

The show, however, failed to pacify the viewers and was slammed on social media for its tone-deaf response to the controversy.

Following the controversy, Hank Azaria, who voices Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on the series, had also offered to step away from the role.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hari Kondabolu racism Priyanka Chopra

Comments

More from this section

Shoojit Sircar's creative instincts phenomenal, says Amitabh Bachchan

Gigi Hadid apologises after 'blackface' controversy 

Detroit radio station bans Kanye West songs after slavery comments 

IPL2018
Videos
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Six killed as rain, gales wreck havoc in Telangana
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Hyderabad
Gallery
In a first in the the history of the National Film Awards ceremony, about 50 award winners boycotted the event on Thursday after they learnt that President Ram Nath Kovind, in a departure from tradition, would give away the awards to only 11 winners while
IN PICTURES | 65th National Film Awards ceremony marked by many frowns, few smiles
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final