Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva throw wedding party

Richard, 68, and publicist-activist Silva, 35, first started dating in 2014.

Published: 07th May 2018 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva (AP File Photo)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Hollywood star Richard Gere and his new wife Alejandra Silva threw a wedding party with family and close friends on May 5 to celebrate their marriage. He reportedly welcomed several Tibetan monks to the celebration.

The intimate gathering was held at Gere's estate here, reports people.com.

Richard is a Buddhist, and is considered one of Dalai Lama's most high-profile followers. Silva also converted to the religion after hitting it off with the "Pretty Woman" star.

Actress Saundra Santiago was also in attendance for the celebrations and praised the bride in a sweet Instagram post.

A source had earlier told people.com that Gere and Silva tied the knot "weeks and weeks ago" in a civil ceremony.

Richard, 68, and publicist-activist Silva, 35, first started dating in 2014. Spanish magazine HOLA! had first reported the news of their marriage.

This is Gere's third marriage. He first tied the knot with supermodel Cindy Crawford, who he was married to from 1991 to 1995. The actor later welcomed his only son, 17-year-old Homer, with his second wife, Carey Lowell.

Lowell and Gere married in 2002. Their divorce that was finalised in 2016 after separating in 2013.

For Silva, this marks her second marriage after welcoming 5-year-old son Albert in 2012 with then-husband Govind Friedland, a mining executive, as per HOLA!, reports people.com.

