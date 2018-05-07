Singer Adele enters 'Dirty 30' with Titanic-themed birthday bash

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Grammy Award-winning star Adele turned in her big 3-0 with an epic 'Titanic'-themed birthday bash which she called "the best night of my life."

Dressed in a beautiful beaded gown, the 'Hello' singer looked like the spitting image of Kate Winslet.

She took to social media to share a few pictures from the night.

"Dirty 30! I'm not sure what I'm going to do for the next 30 years as I've been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life," Adele captioned the post.

She also added a shout-out to 'Saturday Night Live' host and musical guest, "Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x."