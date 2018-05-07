Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift performs private gig for 2000 foster families in Phoenix, visits young fan in hospital

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Taylor Swift invited foster and adoptive families to the University of Phoenix stadium to see the final dress rehearsal of her highly anticipated Reputation in Glendale, Arizona.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer performed for over 2000 foster and adoptive families and threw a pizza party for them, reported People magazine.

Swift, 28, spoke to the crowd of excited children and foster parents before the show and after the gig ended, she brought everyone onstage to take pictures.

She stayed for almost four hours taking pictures and meeting all the families.

Concert goer Kellie Dillon told E! online, "We received an email a few days ago through an organization called AZAFAP (Arizona Association of Foster and Adoptive Parents).

They help organize events and extra-curricular things for foster kids and foster families.

They released 2,000 tickets and everyone thought it was a scam at first.

"We thought it was too good to be true, but we all kept it a secret and sure enough had the time of our lives!" she added.

Meanwhile, the singer also took time out to visit a fan in a hospital.

She stopped by the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix to meet her little fan Isabella McCune, who will not be able to go to see the singer kick off her Reputation tour after getting burned in a terrible accident in March.

The 8-year-old girl had recorded a video and sent it to Swift last week, telling her she had hoped to go to the concert in Glendale, but she could no longer attend because she was unable to leave the hospital due to her injuries.

Swift's highly anticipated Reputation tour starts on May 8 and will continue on through November.

Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be joining Swift on tour as her opening acts.

