Angelina Jolie backs biopic on athlete Jim Thorpe

Angelina Jolie. (File | Associated Press)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie is producing a biopic on Native American athlete Jim Thorpe.

Jolie and Escape Artist Productions' Todd Black and Steve Tisch will produce "Bright Path: The Jim Thorpe Story", reports variety.com. 

Martin Sensmeier will executive produce and star as the world-renowned athlete. Abraham Taylor is also on board to produce the project, which has an original screenplay by Taylor, Alex Nibley and Sterlin Harjo. 

Regarded as one of the greatest athletes in the history of modern sports, Thorpe was also a member of the Sac and Fox Nation. In 1912, he won two Olympic gold medals representing the US while his citizenship went unrecognized during a period of cultural genocide for Native Americans. 

He went on to play Major League Baseball, professional football and eventually founded the organisation that became the NFL.

"I'm honoured to be working on this project," Jolie said. 

"I have had the privilege of spending time with Bill Thorpe, and will be listening to and guided by the Tribes and the Thorpe family in the making of this film."
 

