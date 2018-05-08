Home Entertainment English

Janet Jackson to receive Icon Award at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

The 51-year-old singer-songwriter will receive the honour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, dick clark productions and studio NBC announced in a statement.

Singer Janet Jackson |AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Janet Jackson will be honoured with coveted Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

After getting the honour, Jackson will also deliver a highly-anticipated performance, which will be her first on television in nine years.

Previous recipients of the award include Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince and Stevie Wonder.

Singer Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the show, which will be broadcast live on NBC.

The event will also see performances BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

Singer Ariana Grande was earlier announced as the opening artist for the awards.

