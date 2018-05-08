By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The Beatles legend John Lennon was a "bad guy", says National Football League star Chris Long.

Long was responding to a Twitter challenge where he was supposed to state a "controversial yet unproblematic opinion", reports tmz.com.

"John Lennon was a bad guy," Long wrote.

"John Lennon was a bad guy and if this makes you mad unfollow me," he added.

Asked why he felt this way, Long responded: "It's easier for me because I don't care for the Beatles. I don't feel a need to cape for an abuser."

Long was referring to Lennon's admission that he physically abused women -- a topic he touched upon during a 1980 Playboy interview.

In fact, his first wife, Cynthia, wrote a book and said Lennon once slapped her on the face.