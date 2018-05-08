Kirsten Dunst becomes mother

LOS ANGELES: Actress Kirsten Dunst, 35, welcomed her first child with fiance Jesse Plemons.
The couple became proud parents of "a healthy baby boy" over the weekend, a source told people.com. "Everyone is doing great."
Dunst and Plemons began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of season 2 of the series "Fargo" where they played a married couple.
News of their engagement surfaced in January 2017 when Dunst was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring.
