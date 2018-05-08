Home Entertainment English

My retirement from touring not a publicity stunt, says Elton John

The multiple Grammy-winning artiste said he is not interested in touring anymore as he wants to spend more time with husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

Singer Elton John. (File | Associated Press)

By PTI

LONDON: Elton John is serious about retirement from touring as the veteran musician said he has had "enough" of it.

The 71-year-old musician, who announced his decision to hang his boots from touring after almost 50 years in the music scene in January, emphasised that it is not a marketing gimmick to promote his upcoming Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

"I'm looking forward to saying goodbye - and it's not a publicity stunt because I really am saying goodbye. I've had enough," John said in an appearance on "Good Morning Britain".

The multiple Grammy-winning artiste said he is not interested in touring anymore as he wants to spend more time with husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

"They're so funny - they're great kids, they keep us amused, that's why I'm coming off the road after this world tour.

I need to be there for them and I need to spend that time with them. I miss them so much when I'm not with them," he said.

Though John is retiring from touring, he said he is not giving up on music altogether.

The singer said he might do "voice-overs in movies".

"It's fun. I would love to do something with animated movies," he added.

Elton John Good Morning Britain

