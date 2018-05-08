Priyanka Chopra turns heads at Met Gala 2018​ red carpet

Priyanka Chopra at the New York's Met Gala 2018. | Twitter/The Met

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Global star Priyanka Chopra is back at this year's annual Met Gala in New York City and is making a serious style statement.

Donning a Ralph Lauren velvet evening gown with gold-embroidered hood, the 'Quantico' star was in sync with this year's theme-- 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.

The official Twitter handle of The Met shared the 35-year-old actress look, writing, "Actress @priyankachopra looks dazzling on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetHeavenlyBodies #PriyankaChopra"

This year's theme has reportedly been selected to pay tribute to the masterworks of religious art in the museum through the medium of fashion.

According to Twitterati, with her dramatic look, the 'Baywatch' star did complete justice to the theme.

"The embroidery of Priyanka Chopra's #MetGala look is everything and the headpiece is AMAZING," wrote one user.

"Priyanka Chopra 100% in the theme #MetGala," wrote another.