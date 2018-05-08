Ryan Reynolds, Ranveer Singh bond over Hindi cuss words

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: If Ryan Reynolds ever cursed in Hindi, he feels it would become an "international incident".



His comment comes in response to a statement by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who will lend his voice to the Hindi version of Reynolds' Hollywood film "Deadpool 2".



Ranveer on Monday had tweeted that he never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language can be. He tagged Reynolds on this comment.



"Astonishing how effectively I've managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart Ryan Reynolds. Never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language can be! 'Deadpool 2'," Ranveer wrote.



Reynolds replied saying: "Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident."

Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident. https://t.co/cxeRIiUy5o — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 7, 2018

The Hollywood star is popular for his witty tweets and replies on social media.



"Deadpool" tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, it is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary.



"Deadpool 2", brought to India by Fox Star India, will open on May 18.



The Hindi trailer, released on Monday, is also A-rated like its English counterpart as the studio wanted to stick to the tone of the film which has Reynolds mouthing cuss-words.

