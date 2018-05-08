Home Entertainment English

Ryan Reynolds, Ranveer Singh bond over Hindi cuss words

His comment comes in response to a statement by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who will lend his voice to the Hindi version of Reynolds' Hollywood film "Deadpool 2".
 

Published: 08th May 2018 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan Reynolds | AP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: If Ryan Reynolds ever cursed in Hindi, he feels it would become an "international incident".

His comment comes in response to a statement by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who will lend his voice to the Hindi version of Reynolds' Hollywood film "Deadpool 2".

Ranveer on Monday had tweeted that he never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language can be. He tagged Reynolds on this comment.

"Astonishing how effectively I've managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart Ryan Reynolds. Never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language can be! 'Deadpool 2'," Ranveer wrote.

Reynolds replied saying: "Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident."

The Hollywood star is popular for his witty tweets and replies on social media. 

"Deadpool" tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, it is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. 

"Deadpool 2", brought to India by Fox Star India, will open on May 18.

The Hindi trailer, released on Monday, is also A-rated like its English counterpart as the studio wanted to stick to the tone of the film which has Reynolds mouthing cuss-words.
 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 2 Ranveer Singh

Comments

More from this section

Angelina Jolie backs biopic on athlete Jim Thorpe

Dr. Dre loses trademark battle with gynaecologist

Ewan_McGregor

Ewan McGregor to star in 'The Cow' 

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion