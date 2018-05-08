Sharon Stone to star in 'Corporate Animals'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Sharon Stone will play an egostical CEO in her next film, "Corporate Animals".

The "Catwoman" star will be joined by Ed Helms and Jessica Williams in the comedy film, which will be directed by Patrick Brice with a script from Sam Bain.

Stone, 60, will play Lucy, the boss of Incredible Edibles, where during a corporate team-building caving weekend, they get trapped underground and the mismatched and disgruntled group must pull together in order to survive, amidst sexual tension and startling business revelations.

Shooting will take place in New Mexico and is expected to commence soon.

It will produced by Keith Calder and Jess Calder of Snoot Entertainment along with Mike Falbo and Helms.