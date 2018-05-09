Home Entertainment English

Burt Reynolds in talks to join Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' 

Burt Reynolds | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Burt Reynolds is in early negotiations to star in Quentin Tarantino's ninth film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

If on board, the "Boogie Nights" star, 82, will play George Spahn, the blind rancher who owned the property that Charles Manson and his followers were living on when they hatched the plan for the most infamous murders in the 1960s.

According to EW, three Tarantino regulars - Kurt Russell ("The Hateful Eight"), Tim Roth ("Reservoir Dogs"), and Michael Madsen ("Kill Bill") will be seen in small/cameo-style roles.

The director reunites with Leornardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt after having worked in "Django Unchained" and "Inglourious Basterds" respectively.

The movie is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson family cult.

DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor in the film, with Pitt as his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth.

The two characters happen to be Tate's neighbours. Margot Robbie, meanwhile, is being eyed to play the slain actor.

The film will release on August 19 next year commemorating the 50th anniversary of the murders.

