Cannes opening film 'Everybody Knows' sold to Focus Features 

CANNES: Cannes Film Festival's opening film, Asghar Farhadi-directed "Everybody Knows", has been acquired by Focus Features.

The studio will distribute the film in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, select Asian territories and the Middle East, apart from Iran.

It had previously acquired rights in Spain last year and multiple bidders chased the film, including streaming giant Netflix.

The Spanish-language psychological thriller, starring real-life couple Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, has been written and directed by Farhadi.

It follows the story of Laura, who lives with her husband and children in Buenos Aires.

When they return together to her native village in Spain for a family celebration, an unexpected event changes the course of their lives.

It is the eighth feature film by the Iranian director, who is best known for Oscar winning film "A Separation" and "The Salesman".

"Asghar is a world-class filmmaker whose work transcends language.

Matching his talents with these emotionally charged performances from Penelope, Javier and Ricardo will leave audiences captivated," Focus chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement.

"Everybody Knows" (Todos Los Saben) is produced by Alexandre Mallet-Guy of Memento Films and Álvaro Longoria of Morena Films.