Home Entertainment English

Disney CEO Bob Iger teases more 'Avengers' movies 

The 67-year-old Disney honcho said his 'Marvel team' is exploring the future of MCU after "Avengers 4", which he said would "have a significant conclusion" to the Marvel comic book franchise.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger. | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The yet-untitled "Avengers 4" might mark the culmination of 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger has hinted that there will be more "Avengers" films in the coming years.

The 67-year-old Disney honcho said his 'Marvel team' is exploring the future of MCU after "Avengers 4", which he said would "have a significant conclusion" to the Marvel comic book franchise.

"We meet on a regular basis with our Marvel team, and we've plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade.

I'm guessing we will try our hand at what I'll call a new franchise beyond Avengers, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't see more 'Avengers' down the road.

We just haven't made any announcements about that," Iger said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Iger was speaking at the Disney's quarterly conference call with investors.

"Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don't think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie," Iger said.

"There's certainly a lot more stories to tell, a lot more characters to populate those stories with," he added.

"Avengers: Infinity War", which was released worldwide on April 27, has became the fastest film to reach USD 1 billion worldwide at the box office last week, after pulling in a record-setting USD 250 million opening weekend.

The film's follow-up "Avengers 4", which filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo shot back-to-back with "Infinity War", is scheduled to release on May 3, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Avengers 4 Marvel Cinematic Universe films Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger Avengers: Infinity War

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift end longtime feud 

Scarlett Johansson explains why she wore Marchesa to Met Gala

Cannes opening film 'Everybody Knows' sold to Focus Features 

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja