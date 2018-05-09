Disney CEO Bob Iger teases more 'Avengers' movies 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The yet-untitled "Avengers 4" might mark the culmination of 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger has hinted that there will be more "Avengers" films in the coming years.

The 67-year-old Disney honcho said his 'Marvel team' is exploring the future of MCU after "Avengers 4", which he said would "have a significant conclusion" to the Marvel comic book franchise.

"We meet on a regular basis with our Marvel team, and we've plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade.

I'm guessing we will try our hand at what I'll call a new franchise beyond Avengers, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't see more 'Avengers' down the road.

We just haven't made any announcements about that," Iger said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Iger was speaking at the Disney's quarterly conference call with investors.

"Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don't think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie," Iger said.

"There's certainly a lot more stories to tell, a lot more characters to populate those stories with," he added.

"Avengers: Infinity War", which was released worldwide on April 27, has became the fastest film to reach USD 1 billion worldwide at the box office last week, after pulling in a record-setting USD 250 million opening weekend.

The film's follow-up "Avengers 4", which filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo shot back-to-back with "Infinity War", is scheduled to release on May 3, 2019.