Jordan Peele's next titled 'Us', Lupita Nyong'o in talks to star 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Jordan Peele has decided the title of his next feature film and it is "Us".

The 39-year-old actor-turned-filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with Oscar-nominated "Get Out" last year, made the announcement on Twitter.

Peele shared the poster of the film sans the caption.

The artwork, however, describes the film as "a new nightmare from the mind of" the director.

The project is being developed by Universal Pictures, which is touted to be "another original and provocative thriller" by Peele.

The noveau filmmaker, who created history by becoming the first black screenwriter to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out" in March, will once again direct from a screenplay he wrote.

Peele is also attached as producer alongside Ian Cooper, Sean McKittrick, and horror maverick Jason Blum.

Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o is in negotiations to star in the film, while her "Black Panther" co-star Winston Duke and "The Handmaid's Tale" lead Elisabeth Moss are also being eyed for roles.

According to EW, the film is slated to release on March 15 next year.