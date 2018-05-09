Home Entertainment English

Justin Bieber says 'don't be fooled' by celebs 'glamorous lifestyles'

Published: 09th May 2018 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 02:31 PM

Singer Justin Bieber (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Justin Bieber doesnt want his fans to "be fooled" by the "glamorous" lifestyles of celebrities that are showcased on social media.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old pop star penned a note on Instagram explaining that the lives of A-listers are no better than everyone else's, reports people.com.

"Hey world that glamorous lifestyle you see portrayed by famous people on Instagram, don't be fooled thinking their life is better than yours," the "Let me love you" hitmaker wrote. 

"I can promise you it's not!" he continued.

TAGS
Justin Bieber

Comments

