Scarlett Johansson explains why she wore Marchesa to Met Gala

Johansson, who was accompanied by boyfriend Colin Jost, had also ignored the gala's theme 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.

Published: 09th May 2018

Actor Scarlett Johansson | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Scarlett Johansson has defended her choice of dress -- a Marchesa -- at the 2018 Met Gala.

The "Avengers: Infinity War" wore burgundy gown from Marchesa, the label from disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's ex wife Georgina Chapman, and came under scrutiny as none of the other attendees opted for the brand.

"I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers," the 33-year-old actor said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Marchesa also released a statement praising Scarlett for opting for the label.

"We are truly honoured that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala.

She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence.

It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look," it said.

The label was set in 2004 by Chapman along with her friend Keren Craig and it was often worn by A-listers such as Renee Zellweger, Cate Blanchett and Mischa Barton while promoting Weinstein-produced films.

Actor Jessica Chastain had recently revealed that Weinstein once put pressure on her to wear Marchesa.

Last year, after the scandal involving Weinstein broke, Chapman announced that she was ending her marriage to the disgraced movie mogul and focusing on raising their two children.

