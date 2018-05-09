Tessa Ferrer and Jay Paulson join George Clooney's 'Catch-22'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: George Clooney's "Catch-22" series has added Tessa Ferrer and Jay Paulson to its cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrer will play ward nurse Duckett who likes John Yossarian (Christopher Abbott) and is exasperated by his relentless scheming but admires him as well.

The role was originally played by Paula Prentiss. On the other hand, Paulson will play the chaplain (originally portrayed by Anthony Perkins).

A nervous man and a deep thinker, the character is avoids conflict at all costs and takes a liking to Yossarian.

Set in Italy, the six-part series follows the story of Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier who does not like the increasing number of flight missions being assigned.

He is angered by a bureaucratic rule, Catch-22, which specifies that being concerned for one's safety is proof of sanity.

Kyle Chandler will play the role of Colonel Cathcart, which was to be originally played by Clooney, the part originally played by Martin Balsam in the 1970 feature.

Clooney, who will co-direct the series, will now portray the role of Scheisskopf, the training commander at Yossarian's cadet school.

He is also executive producing along with Grant Heslov.

Hugh Laurie was earlier cast in the series as Major de Coverley, the squadron executive officer at the Pianosa air base The series is based on Joseph Heller's 1961 novel of the same name.