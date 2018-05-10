Annette Bening joins 'Captain Marvel'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Annette Bening has been roped in to star in "Captain Marvel".

The Marvel Studio film marks the four-time Oscar nominee's first appearance in a superhero movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Oscar winner Brie Larson is headlining the movie as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, a US Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident, which imbues her with the powers of superhuman strength, energy projection, and flight.

The film, being directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, will also feature Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury without his iconic eye-patch.

Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) also star, along with Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is yet to make her on-screen MCU debut, but she was referenced in the "Avengers: Infinity War" post-credits scene, when Fury paged her to send an SOS signal before disintegrating.

Production is currently underway and the film will hit arrive on March 8 next year.