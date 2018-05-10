Jennifer Lopez 'so excited' to perform at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jennifer Lopez is the latest name to be added to the performance roster of this year's Billboard Music Awards.

The 'Amor Amor Amor' hitmaker took to social media to share her excitement.

"I'm so excited to perform at the @BBMAs! Going to be LIVE 05.20 on NBC. #JLO_BBMAs," she wrote.

Previously announced performers include Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Dua Lipa, BTS and this year's Icon Award recipient, Janet Jackson.

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato will also team up for a performance of their new collaboration 'Fall In Line.'

The event, to be hosted by Clarkson, will broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20.a