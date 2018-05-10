'Outlander' renewed for seasons five, six

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: TV drama series "Outlander" has been renewed through season six.

Starz and Sony Pictures Television announced yesterday that the show will continue for at least a few more years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The fourth season is currently being shot in Scotland, which will premier on Starz in November.

"Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries, and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World," said network president and CEO Chris Albrecht in a statement.

The show is based on the historical time travel "Outlander" series of novels by Diana Gabaldon.

The next chapters will continue to follow the outline of her novels.

"Outlander" is the story of Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a married World War II nurse who by the end of the war finds herself transported back to the Scotland of 1743, where she encounters the dashing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and becomes embroiled in the Jacobite risings.