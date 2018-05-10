Ryan Reynolds' quirky tweet to fans: Keep 'Deadpool 2' spoilers to yourselves

Home Entertainment English

LOS ANGELES: True to his wry sense of humour, Ryan Reynolds has requested the fans of "Deadpool 2" not to reveal the spoilers of the upcoming Marvel film once they watch it.

Reynolds, 41, shared a letter by Wade Wilson/ Deadpool on Twitter saying the team has worked really hard to make a good film and he wants the surprises in the film to unfold eventually.

"To the greatest fans in the whole universe, We have embarked on the 'Deadpool 2: This is Kind of Your Guys Fault' World Tour. Almost everyone involved in the film has given Maximum Effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets, like how David Blaine catches bullets in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders' delicious moustache," the letter read.

The note further said that only few people know the true plot of the film and "one of them is not Ryan Reynolds".

"We're asking that when you see 'Deadpool 2', you don't say a f*cking word about the fun sh*t in the movie. Cause it'd be super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one. Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding?" the letter continued.

The letter ends with a "Godspeed," and is signed with a red X and the hashtag: #WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence - a spin on Thanos' iconic catchphrase from "Avengers: Infinity War".

Reynolds captioned the post: "Lovingly, Wade.

#deadpool2."

In the past, "Infinity War" director duo Joe and Anthony Russo also requested the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to stay away from the social media to avoid spoilers.

