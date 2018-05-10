Third 'Bad Boys' film to release in January, 2020

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The third chapter in the "Bad Boys" franchise will hit the screens on January 17, 2020, Sony Pictures has announced.

The film, titled "Bad Boys for Life", will see actors Martin Lawrence and Will Smith reprising their roles of Miami Police Department detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The duo first featured in buddy cop action comedy "Bad Boys" in 1995 and returned with its sequel in 2003.

Both the films, which collectively made over USD 414 million at the global box office, were directed by Michael Bay.

The threequel will be helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, best known for the films "Black" and "Gangsta".

The studio also announced that "You Are My Friend", inspired by the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod, will release on December 18, 2019.

To be directed by Marielle Heller from a script by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, the film will veteran actor Tom Hanks portraying the role of Rogers.