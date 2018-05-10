Was never a feud with Jada Pinkett Smith: Gabrielle Union

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Gabrielle Union says she doesn't remember what caused a disagreement between she and singer-songwriter Jade Pinkett Smith.

"Jada nor I ever used the word feud... Back in the day, neither one of us knew originally what took place back then, but the people that we had around us were like, 'Well, you know how she feels about you,'" Union, 45, told Hoda Kotb while promoting her new film on the "Today" show, reports people.com.

"And then it was like, 'Okay, girl, bye' for 17 years. And even though we're both very outspoken women, we're both activists, our husbands are friends, we both felt we had too much pride and too much insecurities to actually say, 'Hey, did that ever happen or was that a creation of someone else who did not want to see two women rise together?'

"Because we're both talking about how to stop human trafficking, we're both outspoken about #blacklivesmatter, we're both outspoken about so many things in our community and we both have huge platforms - imagine if we came together."

Pinkett Smith was the first to address the 'feud' between the two in an interview last week.