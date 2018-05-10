Will Smith and Martin Lawrence gears up for 'Bad Boys' sequel

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Bad Boys' Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are all set for another round of action.

The third installment of the action comedy franchise 'Bad Boys for Life' will open on January 17, 2020, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the film, which will see Smith and Lawrence getting in the shoes of Miami Narcotics Detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey respectively.

'Bad Boys,' which released in 1995, launched Smith as an internationally known star.

Sony Pictures Entertainment also announced a release date of Tom Hanks-starrer 'You Are My Friend,' which will hit the big screens on December 18, 2019.

The film is inspired by a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod.