Fox cancels Brooklyn Nine-Nine after 5 seasons; fans mourn on Twitter

Fans mourn as the Andy Samberg starrer takes its last bow, especially because of the show's diverse cast and portrayal of characters from the LGBTQ community.

Published: 11th May 2018 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

A poster for the Sitcom 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' | IMDB

By Online Desk

The Fox network has cancelled 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', along with 'The Mick' and 'The Last Man on Earth', to make space for the upcoming fall TV season.

Fans mourn as the Andy Samberg starrer takes its last bow, especially because of the show's diverse cast and portrayal of characters from the LGBTQ community. Apart from Samberg, the cast consists of Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Chelsea Peretti.

The sitcom is about Jake Peralta (played by Andy Samberg), an NYPD detective, and his colleagues at Brooklyn's 99th precinct and their comical everyday lives. The show has won two Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards (one for Best Television Series and one for Andy Samberg for Best Actor in a Television Series). Andre Braugher has also been a nominee for three Primetime Emmy Awards.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the cancellation using gifs from the show, and hoped for a renewal of the show using the hashtag #renewb99.

 

Star Wars Mark Hamill also joined in with other fans, expressing his anger towards Fox. 

 

 

The Backstreet Boys also paid their tribute by sharing a clip from the show, where Jake Peralta makes the men in the accused lineup sing 'I want it that way'.

 

 

'The squad' were also reeling from the shock of hearing the news. They also took to Twitter to express their sadness and gratitude for their screentime.

 

 

However, there is still a good chance that the show would be revived. A report by The Hollywood Reporter states that companies such as Hulu, TBS, NBC and Netflix have expressed interest in buying the series.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" still has two episodes to air as part of its current season. The series finale will air May 20.

