Fox cancels Brooklyn Nine-Nine after 5 seasons; fans mourn on Twitter

By Online Desk

The Fox network has cancelled 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', along with 'The Mick' and 'The Last Man on Earth', to make space for the upcoming fall TV season.

Fans mourn as the Andy Samberg starrer takes its last bow, especially because of the show's diverse cast and portrayal of characters from the LGBTQ community. Apart from Samberg, the cast consists of Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Chelsea Peretti.

The sitcom is about Jake Peralta (played by Andy Samberg), an NYPD detective, and his colleagues at Brooklyn's 99th precinct and their comical everyday lives. The show has won two Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards (one for Best Television Series and one for Andy Samberg for Best Actor in a Television Series). Andre Braugher has also been a nominee for three Primetime Emmy Awards.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the cancellation using gifs from the show, and hoped for a renewal of the show using the hashtag #renewb99.

Why are shows like #Brooklyn99 getting cancelled while there are so many shows out there that have been dragging on unnecessarily for YEARS!?!? pic.twitter.com/hooo4Js828 — Sally (@mirtuevoir) May 11, 2018

One of the best comedy shows I've ever seen with jokes so funny I cried many times, amazing character developments, widely diverse cast + including serious social issues in a way they dont feel out of place. I'm not saying bye bye 99, I still hope we can bring it back #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/pypdqqOeFU — --- (@agusia1712) May 11, 2018

Star Wars Mark Hamill also joined in with other fans, expressing his anger towards Fox.

Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad @CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! #EverythingILikeGetsCancelled https://t.co/NEry6Hrpng — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2018

The Backstreet Boys also paid their tribute by sharing a clip from the show, where Jake Peralta makes the men in the accused lineup sing 'I want it that way'.

'The squad' were also reeling from the shock of hearing the news. They also took to Twitter to express their sadness and gratitude for their screentime.

I am still processing... don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/nmBFA2rm6I — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 10, 2018

I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many. NINE-NINE! #Brooklyn99 #renewB99 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 10, 2018

While no doubt sad news, I celebrate all that #Brooklyn99 has accomplished, how much it has meant to me personally and I will forever cherish the time I was gifted in the company of these fine people. — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) May 11, 2018

Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE! pic.twitter.com/qAcOYfpNZh — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 10, 2018

However, there is still a good chance that the show would be revived. A report by The Hollywood Reporter states that companies such as Hulu, TBS, NBC and Netflix have expressed interest in buying the series.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" still has two episodes to air as part of its current season. The series finale will air May 20.