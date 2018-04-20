Home Entertainment English

Hollywood glitters as 'Star Wars' stages 'Solo' premiere

"Solo: A Star Wars Story," which gets its US release on May 25, tells the coming-of-age story of smuggler Han Solo before he was the galaxy's most iconic and adored scoundrel.  

Published: 11th May 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Image Courtesy Instagram)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest "Star Wars" spin-off.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story," which gets its US release on May 25, tells the coming-of-age tale of smuggler Han Solo before he was the galaxy's most adored scoundrel.  

The glittering array of stars in Hollywood Boulevard included cast members Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany. 

"One of my favorite movies growing up was 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.' I think this movie has a little bit of the fun of that film," said Ehrenreich, who plays Solo, on the red carpet.

Hollywood's A-list -- "Star Wars" alumni or otherwise -- turned out for the second in the "anthology" series of spin-off films that started in 2016 with "Rogue One." 

Among them were Mark Hamill, Ewan McGregor, Sofia Vergara, Alexandra Daddario, Benjamin Bratt and Johnny Knoxville.

The Disney-owned Lucasfilm delighted fans in April with a sneak peak of one of the most hotly-anticipated scenes from the movie, the first meeting between the young Solo and Glover's Lando Calrissian. 

"A very slow week, but hopefully it will speed up as soon this movie comes out," joked Glover, whose rap alter ego Childish Gambino has racked up a record-breaking 70 million YouTube views in just four days with his latest single "This is America" 

Glover said the best thing about playing Lando was the fans, who began recognizing him as the galaxy's sexiest gambler the very day he was announced for the part, when he went for a pizza.

- Bumpy ride -

The trailers have also offered a glimpse of the pivotal moment in "Star Wars" lore when Han beats Lando in a card game to win the Millennium Falcon starship, a full-size version of which was constructed for the premiere.

"Everything about this movie is getting you ready for what you already know," said Emilia Clarke -- Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's "Game of Thrones" -- who plays Qi'ra, Solo's friend since childhood.

"And I think that the way that we get there is satisfying."

The movie, which comes just five months after "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," has endured a journey to screen that has been bumpier than the Falcon completing the Kessel Run.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard was brought in last year to replace sacked directing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

The pair behind the acclaimed "The LEGO Movie" and "21 Jump Street," were dropped after clashing with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and writer Lawrence Kasdan, according to reports.

"This is showmanship at its best and it's what 'Star Wars' fans deserve, this kind of excitement. But I'm also really glad that we worked very hard to make this release date," said Howard.

"It was a big challenge. The movie was not compromised one bit and I'm so glad because it really feels like a summer movie to me."

Solo's Wookiee companion Chewbacca is played by six foot 10 inch (2.08-meter) Finnish basketballer Joonas Suotamo who took over from Peter Mayhew, starting with "The Force Awakens" (2015).

"I just approached it as another adventure happening at a different time in Chewbacca's life," Suotamo said.

"It was interesting to approach this time when Chewbacca doesn't know Han, he doesn't know all these people, he's in a really bad spot and he's looking for a way out."

Experts are predicting an opening weekend domestic box office of around $137 million, some way short of the $155 million recouped by "Rogue One" and a figure dwarfed by Marvel twice already this year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Star Wars Emilia Clarke Alden Ehrenreich Solo: A Star Wars Story

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tina Fey feared George Clooney's pranks

'I was so naive': Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman lifts lid on sexual misconduct scandal

Just what the doctor ordered

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies