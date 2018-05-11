Home Entertainment English

Rita Ora releases bisexual anthem

Hours before the release of "Girls", Ora opened up to people.com about the song, her own sexuality and how she was inspired by Katy Perry.

Published: 11th May 2018 12:50 PM

Singer Rita Ora (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rita Ora has come up with a new single "Girls", which features guests Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX. The singer says it was inspired by her own sexuality.

"Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls/ Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls girls," Ora, 27, and the ladies sing on the chorus of the song, which sounds like an empowering bi-curious anthem, reports people.com.

"And in her opening verse, Ora appears to hint at her own sexuality, when she sings: "I am excited, I'm open-minded / I'm 50/50, and I'm never gonna hide it / You should know."

Hours before the release of "Girls", Ora opened up to people.com about the song, her own sexuality and how she was inspired by Katy Perry.

"It's time for the girl-power, baby," she said.

"I wrote this song, like, two years ago in London with my team, and I actually didn't think that much of it. I knew it was a vibe when I first got it, but I never thought it was going to become a song that all my peers and my fellow musicians - the girls on the record - really wanted to jump on. So I kind of left it for a bit.

"It really represents freedom and the chance to be what you want to be - and there being no judgment and just living your life as you want to live it. That's what this song represents to me every time I hear it.

"It was really inspired by one of my favourite songs: "I Kissed a Girl" by Katy Perry. That was the first song anyone heard of Katy Perry's, and it was just such a statement; it was so fun. I wanted to do something that was in that lane," Ora added.

Rita Ora Katy Perry Cardi B

