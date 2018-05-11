Home Entertainment English

Tina Fey feared George Clooney's pranks

Fey said she and her friend were targeted for "revenge" by Clooney, who is known for being a prankster, after poking fun at his then bachelor state at the Golden Globe Awards.

Tina Fey at the Conan O'Brien show | IMDB

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Tina Fey says she and Amy Poehler "lived in fear" of being pranked by George Clooney after they mocked him at the Golden Globe awards.

Fey had joked at the awards ceremony that: "'Gravity' is nominated for Best Film. It's the story of how George Clooney would rather float away into space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age."

Reflecting on the quip, Fey says Clooney will not let it slide.

Speaking at a SiriusXM Town Hall special, she said: "He did like a whole revenge thing on us. Like, he did all these George Clooney pranks on me and Amy. We lived in fear of him."

To exact his revenge, Clooney "went and had stationery made with Matt Damon's' insignia on it", and then sent an angry letter posing as his friend to say he was annoyed about being mocked at the Golden Globes.

So Fey did her best to try and smooth things over with the "Martian" actor, and also covered herself in case she had been the target of a prank from Clooney.

