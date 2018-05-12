ABC cancels Priyanka Chopra's 'Quantico', many others

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: ABC network has decided to drop Priyanka Chopra-starrer "Quantico" and Kiefer Sutherland's "Designated Survivor".

"Quantico" features Priyanka as FBI recruit framed for a bombing attack.

The show's current season, which premiered last month, will continue to air through mid-July, reported Variety.

Three episodes into its third season, "Quantico" is averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers.

"Designated Survivor", which revolves around a low-level Cabinet member who becomes president after a terrorist attack on the Capitol, has been cancelled after two seasons.

Though the show has been profitable for ABC, it was a difficult series to make logistically as production took place in Toronto, the writers room is in Los Angeles, and creator David Guggenheim is based in New York.

Apart from "Quantico" and "Designated Survivor", ABC has also cancelled Zach Braff's comedy series "Alex, Inc", "The Crossing", an acclaimed allegorical sci-fi drama series that's only aired six episodes, "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World", and "The Mayor".

The network, however, renewed "The Goldbergs," "The Good Doctor," "Grey's Anatomy," "Modern Family," "Speechless" and "Roseanne.