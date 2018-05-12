Cult hit animated show 'Rick and Morty' renewed for 70 episodes

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Cult hit animated show "Rick and Morty" has been given a massive 70-episode renewal order by Adult Swim.

The order is part of a new long-term deal the network has signed with series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon.

The show follows a sociopathic genius scientist Rick who drags his inherently timid grandson Morty on insanely dangerous adventures across the multi-verse.

(Twitter @RickandMorty)

The new deal will more than double the amount of episodes the series has currently aired, reported Variety.

Harmon told GQ magazine that the 70-episode deal came after a long negotiation process.

"It was a lot of back and forth, but Justin and I just needed enough episodes and the right kind of deal structure that would give us permission to do what we want to do, which is truly focus on the show. We got all that, and we're both very excited," he said.

It is still not clear how the new episodes will be divided into season, or the timeframe for their production and broadcast.