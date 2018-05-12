Home Entertainment English

John F Kennedy's grandson makes acting debut with 'Blue Bloods'

Jack Schlossberg will be making an appearance as Officer Jack Hammer in the season eight finale of the crime show which airs on CBS.

Jack Schlossberg (Instagram | @Jackuno)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Former US President John F Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg is making his acting in the show "Blue Bloods".

The 25-year-old actor will be making an appearance as Officer Jack Hammer in the season eight finale of the crime show which airs on CBS.

"I don't make the rules, I just pretend to enforce them. Catch me tonight on season eight finale of 'Blue Bloods' my dream come true!! Best show in the entire world," the actor wrote on Instagram.

A screengrab of Jack Schlossberg's Instagram post.

Schlossberg also shared a picture from the sets of the show, in which he is standing in police uniform, posing with his mother, Caroline Kennedy, and other cast members.

In another photo, the actor can be seen pointing at a sign that reads "Officer Jack Hammer".

