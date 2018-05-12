Home Entertainment English

White guy voicing Indian character just doesn't feel right: Deadpool actor Karan Soni on 'The Simpson's Apu controversy

"The Simpsons" came under intense scrutiny after Hari Kondabolu's documentary "The Problem with Apu" highlighted the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants in Hollywood.

Published: 12th May 2018 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon (right) from 'The Simpsons' | IMDB

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Deadpool" actor Karan Soni is the latest celebrity to react on the ongoing Apu controversy, saying the fact that a white guy has voiced for an Indian-origin character in "The Simpsons" "offends" him.

One of the longest running animated shows on American TV, "The Simpsons" came under intense scrutiny after Hari Kondabolu's documentary "The Problem with Apu" highlighted the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants in Hollywood.

"I completely understand why there is a controversy about it in 2018. Because, what offends me and what people are offended about is that it feels wrong to have a white actor (Hank Azaria) do the voice of an Indian character. It just doesn't feel like right."

"Now there are a lot of Indian actors in Hollywood. So, people are like 'why are we having a white person voice an Indian?'.

Karan Soni in 'Deadpool' (Twitter Photo | Karan Soni)

I really think that if 'The Simpson' had started in 2018 and this character was in the show, then they would have 100 per cent got a brown actor to do the voice and not hired a white actor for it," Karan told PTI.

The sitcom recently addressed the criticism over Apu's characterisation in the episode "No Good Read Goes Unpunished".

However, it failed to pacify the viewers and was slammed on social media for its tone-deaf response to the controversy.

Following the controversy, Azaria, who voices Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on the series, had also offered to step away from the role.

"In the defence of 'The Simpsons', this show has been going on for 20 something years and I don't know if there was any Indian actor then who could play that part," Karan added.

The 29-year-old actor believes if an Indian actor had played the part then Apu's character would have more to offer then just being a stereotypical representation.

"I wouldn't be offended if an Indian actor played it because they can add something from their own life experiences. Even if they are from first generation Indian-American, it becomes more genuine because it comes from someone who is from India. It becomes less of a stereotype," he said.

Looking at the increase in the number of Indian-origin artistes working in Hollywood and on American television, Karan, is optimistic about the representation of people of colour on-screen.

"When I came here there was only Kal Penn. Now there are like so many. I think it is a huge step forward. And not just for Indian people but for all ethnicities. I think a lot of things are changing and I feel happy about it. I think we are moving forward and not going back. I am happy that change is happening. I am happy to be small part of it, " he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Simpsons Karan Soni The Problem With Apu Deadpool actor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

John F Kennedy's grandson makes acting debut with 'Blue Bloods'

Ticket bookings for 'Deadpool 2' start early in India amid buzz

Cult hit animated show 'Rick and Morty' renewed for 70 episodes

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia