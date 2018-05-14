Biopic on rapper Wiley in the works

Home Entertainment English

Wiley is one of the most influential musicians of his generation and is known as the "Godfather of Grime".

WASHINGTON: Grime, the British-originated urban music genre, is coming to the big screen with upcoming biopic 'Wiley', based on the life of rapper Wiley.

Wiley is one of the most influential musicians of his generation and is known as the "Godfather of Grime". He has also had several crossover hits, including "Wearing My Rolex".

Adam Smith will helm the movie, which will tell the tumultuous life story of Wiley, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie, reported Variety.

The film will cover his early days as a struggling producer and performer on pirate radio in London up to when he began making a worldwide name for himself. The film will also trace the growth of grime from its underground British roots to a genre that has resonated around the world.

"This is my life, my highs and lows, but it's not really all about me. When I make music, help the scene or even do something like this, it's like I'm not alone any more. It's for people who grew up like me. I'm doing it to help people who are lost like me," Wiley said.

Wiley released his latest album, 'Godfather II', on April 27.

