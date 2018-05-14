Home Entertainment English

'Gotham' renewed for final season

The show is based on DC Comics characters and is produced by Warner Bros. Television. 'Gotham' is aired on Zee Cafe in India.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The Batman origin series "Gotham" has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The final season will focus on Bruce Wayne's transformation into the caped crusader, reports variety.com.

The series stars David Mazouz as a young Bruce Wayne, Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin and Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/The Riddler.

