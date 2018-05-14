Home Entertainment English

WATCH: Will Smith did 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air​' because he was broke

He said after finding fame with his an DJ Jazzy Jeff's breakout hit "Parents Just Don't Understand" in the late 1980s, he spent all of his money.

Published: 14th May 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood star Will Smith | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Will Smith has revealed he did "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" because he was broke and in trouble with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Smith shared the backstory of how he became part of the iconic sitcom on his YouTube channel.

The 49-year-old actor said after finding fame with his an DJ Jazzy Jeff's breakout hit "Parents Just Don't Understand" in the late 1980s, he spent all of his money.

WATCH

The actor said he did not pay his taxes and then had a flop when the rap duo released their second album.

"I didn't forget. I didn't paid the IRS. In my mind I was not trying to avoid paying taxes. But I was like oh man they need their money. The IRS took all my stuff (bikes and cars). I was broke. Being famous and broke is a sh**** combination," Smith said Smith said his then-girlfriend suggested him to hang out around Paramount studios in hopes of meeting someone influential.

The actor auditioned at Quincy Jones place and was soon roped in to play the lead in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air".

The series ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996 and made Smith a superstar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Will Smith The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Cannes tunes into Manto's world and anguished voice

Oprah Winfrey has 'smoked a little marijuana', says close friend Gayle King

'Avengers: Infinity War' tops North American box office again

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'