Anthony Hopkins was 'mistaken for homeless man' during 'King Lear' making

By PTI

LONDON: Anthony Hopkins' turn as King Lear in the forthcoming BBC adaptation was so intense and realistic that a member from the public mistook the actor for a homeless man.

The 80-year-old actor stars in the modern-day version of the Shakespeare play and for one of the scenes Hopkins was pushing his belongings around city streets in character.

During the screening of the film, director Richard Eyre said a member of the public actually approached Hopkins while filming on-location in Stevenage.

"When we were filming there, a woman in a mobility scooter rode up to Tony, and said, 'You know, there's a hostel up the road...so you might want to take your shopping trolley down there'," Eyre said, according to Digital Spy.

"King Lear", set in a dystopian modern day version of Britain and under a totalitarian military dictatorship, also stars Emma Thompson, Florence Pugh, Emily Watson, Jim Broadbent, Andrew Scott and Christopher Eccleston.