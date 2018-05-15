Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds a sentimental person

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actor Ryan Reynolds says he is far more sentimental than the superhero characters he plays.

The actor, 41, revealed this while he was on the red carpet of the premiere of "Deadpool 2" on Monday night while posing alongside wife and actress Blake Lively.

The father of two told people.com that he is far more sentimental than his superhero character when it comes to expressing his love for his better half.

"Oh, I'm a little more (sentimental)," Reynolds said.

"I can lay it on pretty thick. I've always been sentimental - since I was a kid," he added.

The couple shares two daughters together -- 3-year-old James and 20-month-old Inez.