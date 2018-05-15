I get to do action this time: Karan Soni aka Deadpool's buddy driver Dopinder

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Though he has appeared in a considerable number of American films and TV shows before, Delhi-born actor Karan Soni became a household name after appearing in Deadpool as Dopinder, a cab driver who tells Ryan Reynold’s Wade Wilson a.k.a Deadpool about his love problems. Deadpool fans will be excited to know that Dopinder returns in the sequel, in a much longer role.

Excerpts from an interview:

Did you expect to be called for the sequel?

Actually, yes. When I signed on for the first film, they signed me on for four more with the promise that if we made more, I would be in the second one at least. A week before the first film came out, the studio decided that it was definitely going to make a sequel. At that point, Ryan sent me an email saying, ‘See you in the sequel’.

I didn’t know then what I was going to do in the film, or what the story was.

Was it a surprise to you that your role in the first made such a big impact?

Definitely. As my character wasn’t in the comics, I was a bit nervous that the fans may ask, ‘Who is this guy?’ I was happy when people liked the role. I had so much fun making the first one that I was dying to go back. The second one turned out to be ten times more fun, because my character gets to do all kinds of different things; it’s not just a repetition of what I did in the first one. I even get to do a bit of action this time. It was a blast.

You definitely have a longer role then?

For the first film, I worked for about three weeks. For the second, I have worked for three months. I haven’t seen the film yet; So I don’t really know what made it into the film and what didn’t. But yes, I definitely got to work with more people this time.

How far has their (Deadpool and Dopinder) friendship progressed?

Basically, when the second film starts, it’s been a few years after the first one and we learn that Dopinder has now become his full-time getaway driver. I’m just working exclusively for him. And at the beginning, I let him know that I’m ready for more responsibilities but he doesn’t agree with me. So I have to sort of prove to him that I’m ready.

Does he get to go after his girl this time?

Oh, I can’t spoil any of that. I can’t, because they’ll come after me. (laughs)

What’s Ryan Reynolds like on the sets?

He is very funny and sarcastic. He is always making jokes and making fun of himself and everyone around him.

He sounds perfect for the character then?

Oh yeah, I can’t imagine anyone else. I don’t even want to think about anyone else.

Do you guys get to improvise a lot?

Yes, and they also write alternate lines. You try one line and then they tell you to try the other one, and a lot of those lines come from Ryan and we sometimes try saying them differently too. Also, the second film had a bigger budget; so we filmed for a lot longer this time. That means we got more time to do each scene. So, once we understood the script well, they gave us the freedom to do whatever we wanted. And Ryan just does whatever he wants. He is, like, in the moment and you have to play along with him.

How was with working with a different director (Dave Leitch) this time?

The real difference between two films is the budget. The action sequences are much bigger this time. And given the fact that Dave Leitch comes from a stunt background, he was perfect for this. He brought his entire stunt team for this film — the same team that worked on Atomic Blonde and the John Wick films — and whatever they have done here is much more exciting.

Will we get to see a Dopinder spin-off anytime in the future?

Oh, I’m not so sure about that. If anyone deserves a spin-off, it’s Josh Brolin. I mean, I would love to do a spin-off. As of now, I’m hoping I’ll get to do a third film. But if this is the last movie I get to be in, it would be fine because I get to be pretty badass in this.

Have they told you a third one’s on?

They haven’t really said anything. I’m always the last one to find out about anything (laughs). If there is going to be a third one, you will all learn about it before I do.