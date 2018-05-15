Home Entertainment English

'Lost In Space' renewed for season two by Netflix

Published: 15th May 2018 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Molly Parker and Toby Stephens in Lost in Space (2018) | IMDB

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix has renewed its show "Lost in Space" for a second season.

The show, which stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Brian Steele and Mina Sundwall, is the re-imagining of the classic 1960's science fiction series of the same name.

It is set 30 years in the future, where colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world.

"More Danger, Will Robinson.Lost in Space Season 2 is coming," Netflix tweeted.

The ten-episode show is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless and produced by Legendary Television.

Zack Estrin served as a showrunner first season.

