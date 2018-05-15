Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra's next Marathi production titled 'Paani'

The 35-year-old actor, who is backing the film under her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures, took to Twitter to share the news.

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra today announced her fourth production venture in Marathi language, titled "Paani".

The film, to be directed Adinath Kothare, is based on a "true story" and explores the contemporary water crisis.

"This is what I had envisioned when starting @PurplePebblePic. A platform for good stories and new talent. #Paani is special because it's based on a true story and deals with a very topical issue.

"Welcome aboard @adinathkothare and team. Let's create something special together! #Marathi," Priyanka tweeted.

The production house also shared that the shooting of the movie is expected to begin soon.

"We're happy to share that our fourth Marathi project, 'Paani', will begin shooting soon! It's an inspirational tale based on a true story, directed by @adinathkothare. Stay tuned," the tweet read.

They also shared a motion poster of the film.

Priyanka has earlier produced National Award-winning "Ventilator", "Kay Re Rascalaa" and "Firebrand" in Marathi.

Priyanka Chopra

