Home Entertainment English

We'll figure it out: Ryan Reynolds on possibility of 'Deadpool 3'

The 41-year-old actor, who is awaiting the worldwide release of "Deadpool 2", said currently he is not the frame of mind to think about a third installment to the film, Variety reported.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

deadpool
By PTI

NEW YORK: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds downplayed the chances of another Deadpool movie, saying the team will cross that bridge when they come to it.

The 41-year-old actor, who is awaiting the worldwide release of "Deadpool 2", said currently he is not the frame of mind to think about a third installment to the film, Variety reported.

"At this point, I don't even want to think about it.Down the road, I'm sure we'll figure it out," Reynolds said at the red carpet of the premier of the David Leitch directorial.

He added, "There are talks about 'X-Force' film, which is not really 'Deadpool 3' but it's a group effort."

Leitch gave an update the development of the 'X-Force' movie with screenwriter-producer Drew Goddard.

"(Goddard's) a great writer and a great filmmaker and I think they're trying to take these characters and develop this universe," he said.

"Deadpool 2" co-writers Rhett Reese said he along with Paul Wernick intentionally wrote their script to accommodate more movies.

"We took great pains to try to set it up in this movie at the end. So I think you'll have some nice combination of those characters that you see at the end of this movie forming X-Force," Reese said.

'Deadpool' creator comic artiste Rob Liefeld said the success of the new film will only lead to the expansion of the franchise.

"The door is wide open: X-Force, more Deadpool, the fans are going to speak this weekend," Liefeld said.

Meanwhile, Reynolds said he wants to work with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in a 'Deadpool' film, an idea that he has been campaigning for quite some time now.

He quipped, Jackman, who is overtly reluctant, needs to agree for the dream to become a reality.

They appeared in 2009's critical flop, "X-Men: Wolverine".

"Sadly, it's Hugh Jackman that's the skin-covered speed bump on the road to that sort of happiness," Reynolds said.

Jackman's adamantium-clawed mutant is dead as per last year's "Logan".

A film is possible if the story is set before the events of James Mangold-directed film. The film releases this Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ryan Reynolds Deadpool Wolverine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Anthony Hopkins was 'mistaken for homeless man' during 'King Lear' making

'Lost In Space' renewed for season two by Netflix

Lars Von Trier film prompts mass walkouts at Cannes

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls