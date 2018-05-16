Home Entertainment English

Khaleesi Emilia Clarke promises unexpected ending for Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones started with the first season back in 2011 and the final season is set to open in 2019.

Actress Emilia Clarke poses for photographers during a photo call for Kering Women in Motion at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Photo: AP)

By IANS

CANNES: Actress Emilia Clarke has teased the fans of "Game of Thrones", saying the finale of the fantasy series' last season will be "what none of us think it will be".

Clarke flew to Cannes in the midst of shooting the final season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" -- the fantasy series that features her playing Daenerys Targaryen. The actress attended the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday with the cast of her forthcoming project "Solo: A Star Wars Story", reports variety.com.

She said she was not certain how all the clashes for the Iron Throne will end. "It will be what none of us think it will be," Clarke said.

"Game of Thrones" started with the first season back in 2011 and the final season is set to open in 2019.

Based on George R.R. Martin's novels, the show is about the thrilling quest to claim the Iron Throne. It is the intricate and surprising tale that keeps one hooked to the show.

Clarke gets emotional with the thought of the show coming to end.

"It really feels like preparing to leave home... That's exciting, but it's sad and scary all at the same time," she said.

"Game of Thrones" also stars Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Iain Glen.

