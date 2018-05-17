Benedict Cumberbatch to play Dominic Cummings in Brexit-based drama

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Avengers: Infinity War" star Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to play Dominic Cummings, the strategist who was the campaign director of 2016's "Vote Leave" campaign in the UK.

The drama "Brexit" (working title), based on EU referendum, is a two-hour project, which will be directed by "Black Mirror" fame Toby Haynes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A Channel 4 venture, the show is being described as an "utterly timely and compelling new political thriller from Olivier- and Royal Television Society-winning screenwriter James Graham."

"Unpacking the anatomy of the historic, high-stakes campaign to win the hearts and minds of the British people, this one-off drama set primarily during the referendum will, for the first time, explore the myriad tactics employed to swing one of the most surprising referendum results in living memory," the channel said in a statement.

Haynes, who has earlier worked with Cumberbatch in "Sherlock", said the drama will "explore the data-driven political campaign behind one of the most contested, controversial government referendums in modern history."

Writer Graham said he is both excited and nervous to decipher the historic verdict and bring the process alive on screen.

"I'm so excited - not to mention a little nervous - to have this chance to try and get under the skin of what happened during that historic vote.

I hope by going behind the scenes of the campaign, we're able to interrogate the consequences of what happened during these eight weeks that have changed the country forever.

To work with this incredible team and Channel 4 to bring this story to life on screen is a real honour," he said.

The film is due to air early next year shortly before Britain leaves the EU in March.

The UK voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.