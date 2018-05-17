Harry Styles to produce sitcom based on his life

By IANS

LONDON: Singer Harry Styles is on board as an executive producer for upcoming TV sitcom "Happy Together", which is based on a period of his own life after the former boyband One Direction rose to fame.

The show stars Damon Wayans Jr and Amber Stevens West as a married couple whose quiet life in suburbia is changed when a musician played by Felix Mallard moves in, reports People.com.

It is based on a time in Style's own life when he settled in with friend and mentor Ben Winston, who now works on "The Late Late Show with James Corden", and his wife Meredith after his band's talent show success.

Mallard opened up about the singer's involvement in the programme and said he is "really keen".

"I got to chat with him when were first deciding to do the show and he's really excited. He's really keen. He knows that it's a story based on his life and he gets to produce a TV show which is fantastic for his career. So I think he really, really does care," said Mallard.