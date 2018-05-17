Robert De Niro to receive Brass Ring Award at 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball

Home Entertainment English

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Robert De Niro will be honoured with the Brass Ring Award at the Carousel of Hope Ball event.

The Carousel of Hope Ball is held every two years in Los Angeles and over the years, it has raised over USD 100 million dollars towards finding a cure for diabetes.

It is hosted by Barbara Davis and the proceeds from the event goes to Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

The center was created after Davis' daughter, Dana, was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 7.

De Niro, 74, will receive the Brass Ring Award for his philanthropy and joins past Hillary Clinton, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and Halle Berry in the list.

"I've just found that people are really very generous. People have very good hearts," Davis told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Carousel of Hope Ball began in Denver in 1978, hosted by Davis and her late husband Marvin Davis, the former owner of 20th Century Fox.

In the past, the event has welcomed celebrities like George Clooney, Neil Diamond, Jennifer Hudson, Jane Fonda and Oprah Winfrey.

Beyonce, Sting and Paul McCartney have also performed during the past events.

