Ariana Grande reflects on Manchester Arena attack

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: "The Manchester Arena attack showed the worst of humanity," said Ariana Grande as she spoke in detail for the first time about last year's bombing.

In May 2017, Grande had finished her concert at the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom when a terrorist detonated a bomb, killing 22 victims and injuring more than 500 others.

Speaking in the Next Generation Leaders issue of Time magazine, the 24-year-old said, "There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever."

The 'Dangerous Woman' artist further said that music is supposed to be the "safest thing in the world."

"I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it'll become easier to talk about. Or you'll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come, and it's still very painful." (ANI)