Home Entertainment English

Ariana Grande reflects on Manchester Arena attack

In May 2017, Grande had finished her concert at the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom when a terrorist detonated a bomb, killing 22 victims and injuring more than 500 others.

Published: 18th May 2018 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: "The Manchester Arena attack showed the worst of humanity," said Ariana Grande as she spoke in detail for the first time about last year's bombing.

In May 2017, Grande had finished her concert at the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom when a terrorist detonated a bomb, killing 22 victims and injuring more than 500 others.

Speaking in the Next Generation Leaders issue of Time magazine, the 24-year-old said, "There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever."

The 'Dangerous Woman' artist further said that music is supposed to be the "safest thing in the world."

"I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it'll become easier to talk about. Or you'll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come, and it's still very painful." (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ariana Grande Manchester Arena attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Zoe Saldana raising kids in gender neutral house

I am at peace when I hold my son: Janet Jackson

Jenn Murray to star in 'Maleficent 2' alongside Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018